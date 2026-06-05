NTR University awards DSc to Dr PC Rath

BHUBANESWAR: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has awarded the prestigious doctor of science (DSc) honorary degree to renowned cardiologist Dr PC Rath during NTR Health University’s convocation in Vijayawada. Dr Rath, an interventional cardiologist of international repute, has trained hundreds of cardiologists across the country and abroad.

His contributions have significantly influenced of modern cardiology in India. He was the president of the Cardiological Society of India, president of Indian College of Cardiology and Governor (India) of the American College of Cardiology. Dr Rath is a fellow of American College of Cardiology, European Society of Cardiology, Indian College of Cardiology and the Royal College of Physicians (London and Edinburgh).

He also serves as a visiting professor at the University of Rouen in France and as an honorary professor in health sciences at the University of Queensland, Australia. Currently, he is serving as director and head of the department of Cardiology at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar.