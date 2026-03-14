NTR district gears up for SSC exams with 27,000 students at 149 centres

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the Class 10th public examinations in NTR district, scheduled from March 16 to April 1, said District Collector G Lakshmisha.

Addressing a media conference at the Collectorate on Friday along with District Educational Officer L Chandrakala, the Collector said a total of 27,360 students including 13,909 boys and 13,451 girls will appear for the examinations at 149 centres across the district. The exams will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, while students will be allowed into centres from 8.30 am.

All examination centres have been declared no-mobile zones and Section 144 will be enforced to prevent disturbances. Photocopy shops within 1,000 metres of exam centres will remain closed. Students are not allowed to carry digital watches or other electronic devices.

Special facilities, including drinking water, medical camps and summer relief measures, have been arranged at centres. Students can also avail free travel in APSRTC buses by showing their hall tickets.

A district-level control room (9154970454) has been set up to address any queries related to the examinations.

DEO Chandrakala said the examinations will be conducted with utmost transparency. Around 300 personnel have been appointed as chief superintendents and departmental officers. Special arrangements, including scribes and ground-floor centres, have been made for 193 CWSN students appearing for the exams.