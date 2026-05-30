NTPC to fund STEM labs in 27 Meghalaya government schools

SHILLONG: NTPC Limited has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Ri-Bhoi district administration in Meghalaya to establish STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) laboratories in 27 government schools.

Under the initiative, NTPC will provide financial support of up to ₹1.48 crore through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme to strengthen science and technology education in the district.

The project will involve setting up STEM laboratories equipped with learning tools such as robotics kits, renewable energy models, electronics modules, and digital learning aids. It will also include teacher training programmes, infrastructure support, and maintenance assistance.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Ri-Bhoi Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal and Amit Kumar Asthana, Head of Human Resources at NTPC Bongaigaon.

According to officials, the Ri-Bhoi district administration will serve as the implementing agency and oversee procurement, execution, quality assurance, and coordination with participating schools. NTPC will monitor progress through periodic reviews and impact assessments.

The initiative aims to promote experiential learning and strengthen students' understanding of science and technology through hands-on activities rather than classroom instruction alone.

Officials said the project is expected to benefit students across the district by improving access to STEM education and exposing them to emerging technologies at an early stage.

The initiative is also aligned with broader efforts to expand STEM education and develop technical skills among students in underserved regions.