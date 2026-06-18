NTA issues fresh advisory for NEET re-exam: What to know before Sunday

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday urged NEET-UG candidates to remain calm and focus on their preparation, asserting that extensive arrangements have been made to ensure a safe, secure and fair examination.
In a message on X, the agency said the re-examination will be conducted on Sunday as scheduled and asked candidates not to be swayed by rumours of postponement or by the "noise on social media".
"Rely only on official communication from NTA," it said.
"We want to reassure you that extensive arrangements are in place for a safe, secure and fair examination, in close coordination with relevant ministries, state governments and security agencies. The integrity of this process is our highest priority, and robust, multi-layered safeguards have been put in place," it said.
The agency also warned against malpractice, saying, "Any attempt at malpractice will be dealt with firmly - because protecting honest, hardworking students is exactly what this is about."
Referring to the cancellation of the original examination conducted on May 3, the NTA said the decision was taken in the interest of candidates and that lessons from the episode had been used to strengthen the examination process.
"The difficult decision taken on 3rd May was made solely in your interest. The moment a problem was identified, we acted to protect the fairness of the process for every sincere candidate. We have carried those lessons forward and strengthened the system further this time," it said.
The NTA also highlighted the availability of mental health support for students facing examination-related stress.
"If the pressure feels heavy, please know you are not alone. The MANAS mental-health helpline (14416) is available, and support is there for anyone who needs it. Reaching out is a sign of strength," the message said.
The NTA further appealed to parents, teachers and the wider community to help keep students calm and avoid sharing unverified information.
"Please help us keep our students calm. Avoid sharing unverified information. Let them walk into the examination with steady, untroubled minds," it said.
Addressing candidates directly, the agency said, "The NEET UG 2026 examination is just three days away. Stay calm, rest well, and focus on doing your best. That is all that is asked of you."
The NEET-UG for admissions into medical courses took place on May 3 this year but was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 amid allegations of a paper leak. The CBI is investigating this matter, and the retest is scheduled for June 21.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.