NTA urges NEET UG 2026 candidates to update bank details by July 7 for refund

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday issued an important update regarding the NEET UG 2026 fee refund process, stating that only 8,29,510 candidates have so far updated or confirmed their bank account details on the official portal.

The agency cautioned that eligible candidates who fail to complete the process within the stipulated timeline may miss out on receiving their refunds.

According to the NTA, the deadline for updating or confirming bank account details for the NEET UG 2026 refund is July 7, 2026, until 11:50 p.m.