NTA to strengthen exam security after UGC NET question paper errors

The re-examination for English and Commerce is scheduled for September 9, while the Sociology paper will be conducted on September 10.

Following the minister's directions, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh outlined measures planned to strengthen the agency's examination processes. As part of a restructuring of the examination team, around 600 experts are being removed and new experts are being brought on board.

The agency will also introduce a four-tier system for checking question papers, aimed at improving scrutiny and reducing the possibility of errors before examinations. In addition, around 20 to 25 officials are expected to be inducted over the next two to three weeks. The ministry said the broader plan for further recruitment was also reviewed during the meeting.