NTA to strengthen exam security after UGC NET question paper errors

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to strengthen its examination systems and security infrastructure following the cancellation of three UGC NET tests due to errors in question papers.
Joshi reviewed the functioning of the testing agency at a meeting on Tuesday and instructed officials to ensure that adequate security and infrastructure are in place for the smooth and reliable conduct of examinations.
The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) determines candidates' eligibility for appointments as Assistant Professors, admission to PhD programmes and the award of Junior Research Fellowships in universities.
The NTA recently cancelled the UGC NET examinations for English, Commerce and Sociology after errors and anomalies were detected in the question papers. The cancellations have raised concerns about accountability and added to scrutiny of the agency's handling of major competitive examinations.
The re-examination for English and Commerce is scheduled for September 9, while the Sociology paper will be conducted on September 10.
Following the minister's directions, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh outlined measures planned to strengthen the agency's examination processes. As part of a restructuring of the examination team, around 600 experts are being removed and new experts are being brought on board.
The agency will also introduce a four-tier system for checking question papers, aimed at improving scrutiny and reducing the possibility of errors before examinations. In addition, around 20 to 25 officials are expected to be inducted over the next two to three weeks. The ministry said the broader plan for further recruitment was also reviewed during the meeting.
The NTA's offices are also set to be shifted to new premises, with enhanced security arrangements, including the deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.
The latest measures come amid wider efforts to overhaul the NTA following controversies surrounding competitive examinations. The agency has previously faced scrutiny over the NEET UG 2026 examination, which was cancelled following a paper leak and led to widespread protests.
The ministry said the NTA has also been directed to overhaul its confidential operations and conduct comprehensive audits of its examination systems. More than 50 staff members were earlier removed as part of the restructuring process.
The agency is additionally bringing in specialists from the private sector in areas including cybersecurity, psychometrics and question paper design as part of efforts to strengthen its examination framework.
This report is based on inputs from IANS, with additional reporting and background by the EdexLive Desk.