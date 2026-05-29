NTA says It has tightened exam security after NEET-UG 2026 paper leak row

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has informed the Supreme Court that it has undertaken wide-ranging structural and security reforms following the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy and the subsequent cancellation of the examination.



The matter pertains to pleas filed by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and the United Doctors Front (UDF), which have sought a structural overhaul of the examination body over alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET-UG 2026.



In its affidavit, the NTA stated that a High-Powered Steering Committee (HPSC), in a meeting held on April 17, 2026, reviewed preparations for NEET-UG 2026 and recommended extensive pre-exam, during-exam and post-exam safeguards. These included mandatory CCTV checks and preservation of footage for at least 90 days, mock drills at examination centres, weather-based contingency planning, verification of power backup systems, emergency medical facilities, and detailed inspections of centres in the week preceding the examination.