NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exams 2025 registration closes TODAY: Apply here

The National Testing Agency (NTA), will close the NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exams 2025 enrollment procedure on October 30, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds can do so directly through NTA SWAYAM's official website at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam .

The deadline for completed fee transactions is October 31, 2025. The rectification window will be available on November 1 and close on November 3, 2025.

The exam will be held on December 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can follow the steps outlined below.

Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/ . Click on NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Once done, login to the account. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee for General (Unreserved) is ₹750/- for one course and Rs 600 per course for additional courses.

For Gen-Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Other Backwards Classes-Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates, the registration fee is Rs 500 for one course and Rs 400 per additional courses.

The payment should be done through Credit / Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA SWAYAM.