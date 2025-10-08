NTA SWAYAM July 2025 registration begins; last date to apply Oct 31

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration process for the SWAYAM July 2025 semester exams from October 8, 2025. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official portal swayam.nta.ac.in.

The last date to register is October 31, 2025, while the application correction window will be available from November 1 to 3, 2025.

The semester exams are set to be conducted on December 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2025, with each shift lasting 180 minutes (3 hours). Most exams will be held in English, except for language courses, where question papers will be in the respective language.

How to apply?

To apply for the SWAYAM July 2025 semester exams, follow these steps:

Visit the official website: swayam.nta.ac.in Click on the ‘NTA SWAYAM July 2025 registration’ link Complete the registration process and log in Fill in the application form and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit the form Download and take a printout of the submitted application for future reference

Registration fee

General category: Rs 750 for the first course, Rs 600 for each additional course

Reserved category: Rs 500 for the first course, Rs 400 for each additional course

The payment can be made via credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI by October 31, 2025.

The SWAYAM platform aims to provide accessible, quality education for learners across India. By completing registration and attending exams, students can gain certifications that help in skill-building and academic progress.

For more details and to register, visit swayam.nta.ac.in.