NTA SWAYAM July 2025 exam dates revised: Check new schedule here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a revision in the exam dates for the SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) July 2025 certification semester, and released the Advance City Intimation Slips for all registered candidates.

According to the revised notice, most SWAYAM July 2025 exams will proceed as originally planned from December 11 to December 14, 2025.

However, the schedule for three specific courses has been changed:

Basic Concepts in Education (course code CEC25_ED14) has been shifted from December 11 to December 15.

Basic Instructional Methods (NTR25_ED70) has now been scheduled for December 16 instead of December 11.

Student Psychology (NTR25_ED94) has been moved from December 13 to December 16.

The Advance Cit Intimation Slip is now available on the SWAYAM portal, allowing candidates to check which city they will be taking the exam in, which is helpful for arranging travel and logistics.

To download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/ . Click on the NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025 advance city slip link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details. Click on submit, and your exam city slip will be displayed. Check the exam city slip and download it. Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.

It is important to note that this slip is not the admit card. NTA will release the actual admit cards separately before the exam dates.