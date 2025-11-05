NTA SWAYAM July 2025 exam correction window open

The National Testing Agency has officially opened the correction window for the NTA SWAYAM July 2025 exam.

Candidates who wish to make changes to their SWAYAM July 2025 Semester Exam application forms can do so directly through the NTA SWAYAM official website at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/ .

The correction window will remain available until Thursday, November 6, 2025. NTA will not accept any further corrections to particulars under any circumstances.

The candidates must pay the additional fee using a credit/debit card, net banking, or UPI.

To make corrections in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/ . Click on the registration link and log in to the account. The application form will be displayed. Make corrections in the application form. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further uses.

The examination will be held on December 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of NTA SWAYAM.