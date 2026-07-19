NTA sources debunk Viral Re-NEET OMR Sheet

New Delhi: After allegations surfaced on social media over the OMR sheet of Re-NEET candidate Avaneesh Srivastava, with the Congress amplifying the claims, sources in the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday said the viral image was "a digitally altered version" and that the candidate's result "stands as declared" as it is based on his genuine OMR sheet.



The clarification came after the Congress shared a social media post amplifying allegations made by the candidate's father, claiming that the OMR sheet uploaded by the NTA belonged to another candidate, "Ajit Singh", and accusing the agency of irregularities in the conduct of the Re-NEET examination.



The post also criticised Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the functioning of the NTA.