38 CRPF personnel guard NTA’s new office, Centre informs SC

New Delhi: The Central government on Friday informed the Supreme Court that the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) new permanent office near Minto Road in New Delhi is secured by 38 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to maintain confidentiality and security of examination-related operations and prevent future leaks.



The Centre said the facility, spread over 55,000 square feet, has been secured as part of measures to strengthen the NTA’s infrastructure and ensure the secrecy of confidential examination material.



The submissions were made by Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta while the Supreme Court was hearing petitions concerning reforms in the NTA and implementation of the recommendations of the K Radhakrishnan Committee.