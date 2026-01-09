NTA revises JEE Main 2026 schedule; session 1 exams from January 21

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the examination dates for JEE Main 2026 Session 1.

As per the updated schedule, Session 1 will now be held from January 21 to January 29, 2026, while Session 2 is slated to take place between April 2 and April 9, 2026.

Earlier, an advisory issued in October had stated that Session 1 would continue until January 30 and Session 2 would be conducted from April 1 to April 10, according to a report by India Today.

Paper-wise schedule for JEE Main 2026 Session 1

Paper 1 (BE/BTech):

The BE/BTech examination will be conducted on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28. The test will be held in two shifts each day — the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning):

Paper 2 for BArch and BPlanning will be held on January 30 in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm. Candidates appearing for both Paper 2A and Paper 2B will take the exams on the same day.

According to the official information bulletin, the admit cards for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 are expected to be released in the second week of January 2026.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website once released.