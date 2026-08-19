NTA revamps examination team, introduces four tier question paper checks

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is undertaking a major overhaul of its examination operations, including restructuring its examination team and introducing additional checks for question papers, as part of efforts to strengthen transparency and accountability.
According to sources, around 600 experts associated with the NTA's examination team have been removed, while new experts are being brought on board. The changes follow directions from Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi to strengthen the agency's systems and ensure the smooth and secure conduct of examinations.
The Ministry of Education said the NTA will introduce a four tier system for checking question papers. The additional layers of scrutiny are intended to identify errors before examination papers are finalised and administered to candidates.
The agency is also expected to induct around 20 to 25 officials over the next two to three weeks. Further recruitment and induction plans were also reviewed during a follow-up meeting on the NTA's functioning.
As part of the security overhaul, the NTA will shift its offices to new premises at Minto Road in New Delhi. The ministry said security at the new facility will be strengthened with the deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.
The latest measures were reviewed following a meeting chaired by Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday. The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, NTA Director General and other senior officials. Discussions focused on the steps taken by the agency following recent issues and on proposed reforms to its examination system.
Officials also informed the minister that more than 50 NTA staff members had already been removed as part of the agency's restructuring efforts.
The Education Ministry has directed the NTA to conduct a comprehensive audit of its examination processes and submit a report detailing the corrective measures undertaken. Joshi also instructed officials to ensure strict adherence to established examination protocols.
The latest reforms come amid increased scrutiny of the NTA over the conduct of major competitive examinations. The government is seeking to strengthen the agency's examination infrastructure, security mechanisms and internal processes to improve reliability and reduce the possibility of errors in future tests.
This report is based on inputs from ANI, with additional reporting and background by the EdexLive Desk.