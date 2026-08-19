NTA revamps examination team, introduces four tier question paper checks

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is undertaking a major overhaul of its examination operations, including restructuring its examination team and introducing additional checks for question papers, as part of efforts to strengthen transparency and accountability.

According to sources, around 600 experts associated with the NTA's examination team have been removed, while new experts are being brought on board. The changes follow directions from Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi to strengthen the agency's systems and ensure the smooth and secure conduct of examinations.