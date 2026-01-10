NTA releases final syllabus for NEET UG 2026; check details here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final syllabus for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026, the national entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses across India.
The syllabus has been finalised by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) under the National Medical Commission (NMC), according to a report in NDTV.
Candidates planning to appear for NEET-UG 2026 can access the detailed, subject-wise syllabus on the official NMC website at nmc.org.in.
The NTA has advised students, teachers and other stakeholders to refer only to the updated syllabus while preparing study material and planning exam strategies for the 2026–27 academic session.
The move is aimed at ensuring uniformity and clarity in preparation for one of the country’s most competitive examinations.
Based on previous years’ trends, NEET-UG 2026 is expected to be held in May. The exam was conducted on May 4 in 2025, May 5 in 2024 and May 7 in 2023.
While the official exam date is yet to be announced, candidates are encouraged to begin preparations in line with the revised syllabus.
NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA as a common and uniform entrance test for admission to all undergraduate medical education programmes in medical institutions nationwide.