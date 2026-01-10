NTA releases final syllabus for NEET UG 2026; check details here

The NTA has advised students, teachers and other stakeholders to refer only to the updated syllabus while preparing study material and planning exam strategies for the 2026–27 academic session.

The move is aimed at ensuring uniformity and clarity in preparation for one of the country’s most competitive examinations.

Based on previous years’ trends, NEET-UG 2026 is expected to be held in May. The exam was conducted on May 4 in 2025, May 5 in 2024 and May 7 in 2023.

While the official exam date is yet to be announced, candidates are encouraged to begin preparations in line with the revised syllabus.

NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA as a common and uniform entrance test for admission to all undergraduate medical education programmes in medical institutions nationwide.