NTA releases final answer keys for UGC-NET June 2026 exam in English, Commerce and Sociology

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination conducted in three subjects — English, Commerce and Sociology.

The keys have been made available on the official website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

According to a public notice issued by the Director (Exams), NTA, the examination was held on September 9 and 10, 2026, at 454 centres across 272 cities in the country.