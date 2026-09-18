NTA releases final answer keys for UGC-NET June 2026 exam in English, Commerce and Sociology

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination conducted in three subjects — English, Commerce and Sociology.
The keys have been made available on the official website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.
According to a public notice issued by the Director (Exams), NTA, the examination was held on September 9 and 10, 2026, at 454 centres across 272 cities in the country.
The agency had earlier issued a notice on August 16, 2026, regarding the conduct of the test.
Candidates who appeared in the examination can now log in to the registration portal using their application number and password to view the final answer keys of their respective subjects. The process is simple; after logging in, a “Click to View Final Answer Key” button will appear on the candidate’s home page. On clicking the button, the answer key for the concerned subject will be displayed.
The NTA has advised all candidates to visit the official UGC-NET website regularly for the latest updates related to the examination. For any clarification, candidates may contact the NTA Help Desk through the contact details provided on the website.
The release of the final answer keys is a crucial step in the evaluation process of the UGC-NET, which determines eligibility for Assistant Professor positions and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. Once the keys are finalised, the agency proceeds towards the declaration of results based on the responses recorded by candidates and the official keys.
The June 2026 cycle of the UGC-NET for these three subjects was conducted in computer-based mode across a large number of centres to ensure wider accessibility for aspirants from different parts of the country.
The NTA has maintained that transparency in the examination process remains a priority, and the display of final answer keys allows candidates to verify their responses against the official versions.
Aspirants have been requested to carefully check the keys and keep track of further notifications regarding the result declaration and other related processes.
The agency has reiterated that all official information will be shared only through the designated website, and candidates should rely solely on authenticated sources for updates.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.