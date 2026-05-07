NTA releases CSIR UGC NET December 2025 e-certificates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the e-certificates for candidates who qualified the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination. Eligible candidates can now download their certificates from the official website, CSIR UGC NET portal.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination was conducted on December 18, 2025, in computer-based test (CBT) mode across five subjects. The examination determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in science-related disciplines across Indian universities and research institutions.

According to NTA, a total of 1,54,080 candidates appeared for the examination. The results for the December 2025 session were declared on January 30, 2026. With the release of the e-certificates, the examination process for the session has now been formally completed.

To access the certificate, candidates must log in using their application number, password, and the captcha code displayed on the portal. After successful login, candidates can download and print the certificate for future academic and professional use.

How to Download CSIR UGC NET 2025 Certificate

Visit the official CSIR UGC NET website

Click on the “Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2025 e-certificate” link

Enter application number, password, and captcha code

Download and save the certificate

The NTA has advised candidates facing technical or login-related issues to contact the agency through the official email IDs: csirnet@nta.ac.in and csircertificate@nta.ac.in.

Candidates have also been encouraged to regularly check the official portal for future announcements and updates related to upcoming CSIR UGC NET examination cycles.