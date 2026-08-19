NTA moves to end adhocism, hiring process underway

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency is undertaking a major overhaul of its examination system, including ending adhocism within three months, strengthening its digital and security infrastructure, and bringing in domain specialists from the private sector, officials said.



The agency is currently recruiting for more than 20 permanent posts, while 10 professional leadership positions, including Chief Technology Officer, Chief Finance Officer, Chief Information Security Officer and General Managers for Test Security, R&D and Psychometrics, have been advertised and are being filled, officials said.

"NTA will end adhocism within three months. Recruitment is underway for over 20 permanent posts, for which advertisements are been issued," NTA officials said.



The agency is also bringing in specialists from the private sector in areas such as cybersecurity, psychometrics and question-paper design.