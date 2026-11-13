NTA plans exam centres in every district under 'One District, One Hub' initiative

The Union Education Ministry is planning to establish at least one standardised examination centre in every district across India under a proposed 'One District, One Hub' initiative, in an effort to reduce travel for candidates appearing for national-level entrance examinations.

The plan also envisages setting up nearby backup centres to manage last-minute disruptions. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts examinations in more than 500 cities, has begun expanding its network by inviting schools, colleges, universities and private testing service providers to apply for empanelment as examination centres.

The proposed network will cover both computer-based tests (CBT) and pen-and-paper examinations. The ministry is seeking to address gaps in examination infrastructure, particularly in areas where candidates have to travel to other districts or cities to appear for entrance tests.

In a public notice issued, the NTA invited online applications from eligible institutions and organisations to provide infrastructure for conducting its examinations. The application window will remain open until December 6, 2026.

Under the prescribed requirements, institutions seeking empanelment as standard CBT centres must have at least 285 functional computer workstations per shift, including buffer capacity. For pen-and-paper examinations, centres must have seating capacity for at least 250 candidates per shift.

Institutions applying to conduct CBT examinations must have at least four separate computer laboratories or examination halls, each equipped with a minimum of 30 workstations, or an equivalent arrangement. For pen-and-paper tests, applicants must have at least six separate examination halls, each accommodating 40 candidates, or an equivalent configuration.

The NTA has also allowed smaller CBT facilities to apply. However, these centres will be considered primarily in locations where examination infrastructure is limited.

Government and private schools, colleges, universities, institutions of national importance, polytechnics, Industrial Training Institutes, government training centres and dedicated computer-based testing service providers are eligible to apply, subject to the agency's infrastructure and security requirements.

The empanelment drive is accompanied by a separate initiative to create a permanent pool of independent examination observers. The NTA has invited applications from serving and retired government officials, teachers, professors, academic administrators and retired personnel of the armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces.

According to the agency's notice, the observers will be deployed to supervise examinations conducted in both CBT and pen-and-paper formats. Applications for the observer panel will also remain open until December 6.

The proposed pool is expected to provide the agency with trained personnel who can monitor examination arrangements at centres across the country. Observers will be responsible for checking examination-day arrangements and reporting irregularities or suspected malpractice.

The two initiatives form part of a wider effort to restructure the country's examination system following repeated controversies over paper leaks, cancellations and irregularities in national-level tests.

In 2024, the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination and allegations of irregularities in NEET-UG led the Ministry of Education to constitute a high-level expert committee chaired by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan. The committee was tasked with reviewing the examination process, data security and the functioning of the NTA.

The committee's recommendations included strengthening examination infrastructure, improving security arrangements and ensuring that candidates receive examination centres closer to their preferred locations. It also called for greater accountability and clearly defined responsibilities among agencies involved in conducting examinations.

A separate examination reform task force led by Nandan Nilekani has been examining changes to the organisation of national-level tests, including the possibility of separating responsibilities such as question paper preparation, examination delivery, test-centre management and security among different agencies.

The expansion of computer-based testing infrastructure has gained importance as the government considers moving major examinations, including NEET-UG, from pen-and-paper to computer-based formats. Such a transition would require a larger network of secure centres with reliable computer systems, internet connectivity, power backup and surveillance facilities.

The NTA's latest empanelment exercise is expected to expand the pool of institutions available to conduct examinations. However, the proposed district-wise network will depend on the identification, assessment and approval of suitable facilities.

The agency has asked interested institutions to submit applications through its examination-centre empanelment portal. Detailed eligibility conditions, infrastructure specifications and application guidelines are available on the NTA website.