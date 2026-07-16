NTA NEET UG Result 2026: Official websites to check your scorecard

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2026 re-exam result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access their scorecards online using their login credentials.
Candidates are advised to check their results only on the official NTA websites to avoid misinformation or fake links.
Official websites to check NEET UG 2026 result
Candidates will be able to access their NEET UG 2026 results through the official National Testing Agency (NTA) websites, namely neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. They are advised to rely only on these official portals for downloading their scorecards and checking result-related updates. (neet.nta.nic.in)
How to check the NEET UG 2026 result
Visit the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the NEET UG 2026 Result link.
Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin.
Click on Submit.
Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
Download and save the scorecard for future reference.
Details mentioned on the scorecard
The NEET UG 2026 scorecard will include key details such as the candidate's name, roll number, application number, date of birth, category, nationality, subject wise marks, total marks obtained, percentile score, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, and qualifying status. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it and immediately report any discrepancies, if any, through the official channels.
The NTA will publish any further updates regarding the result on its official websites. Candidates should regularly visit the official portals for the latest announcements regarding the result and subsequent admission process.