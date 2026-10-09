NTA merges DBT-BET with CSIR-UGC NET Life Sciences from December 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has merged the Department of Biotechnology's Biotechnology Eligibility Test (DBT-BET) with the Life Sciences paper of the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET), beginning with the December 2026 examination cycle.

Following the merger, a new discipline, Life Sciences and Bio-Technology (LS-BT), has been introduced under CSIR-UGC NET. The revised syllabus is available in the examination's information bulletin, and candidates preparing for the December session have been advised to review it before applying.

The change brings the two examinations under a common testing framework for candidates seeking research fellowships in life sciences and biotechnology. The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) will continue to administer fellowships funded under its programme.