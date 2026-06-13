NTA launches digital training programme for examination officials

The course is intended for examination functionaries, in particular Centre Superintendents and Invigilators, who are involved in the conduct of the NTA examinations, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (Undergraduate), the statement said.

The programme comprises four modules that together cover the complete examination lifecycle.

The first module introduces the course and the role of examination functionaries in maintaining fairness, transparency and integrity. The second covers preparedness before the examination, including centre readiness, security arrangements and adherence to standard operating procedures.