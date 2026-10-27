NTA issues two helpline numbers for exam queries; one available 24/7

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued two helpline numbers for candidates seeking information about competitive examinations, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET).

The toll-free number, 1800-180-4747, is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Candidates can also contact the NTA help desk at 011-69227700, which operates daily from 8 am to 10 pm, according to reports published on October 26 and 27. The toll-free service is currently being trialled.

The agency has cautioned candidates against fraud, stating that its official helplines will never ask for passwords or one-time passwords (OTPs). Students have also been advised to rely on the NTA’s official channels for examination schedules, public notices, admit cards and results.