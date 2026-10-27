NTA issues two helpline numbers for exam queries; one available 24/7

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued two helpline numbers for candidates seeking information about competitive examinations, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET).
The toll-free number, 1800-180-4747, is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Candidates can also contact the NTA help desk at 011-69227700, which operates daily from 8 am to 10 pm, according to reports published on October 26 and 27. The toll-free service is currently being trialled.
The agency has cautioned candidates against fraud, stating that its official helplines will never ask for passwords or one-time passwords (OTPs). Students have also been advised to rely on the NTA’s official channels for examination schedules, public notices, admit cards and results.
NTA’s proposed AI-enabled helpline
The new helpline follows an earlier initiative to develop an artificial intelligence-enabled service for examination-related queries. The toll-free number had previously been used by a High-Powered Task Force led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to collect suggestions on examination reforms. The consultation deadline was September 13.
Earlier reports said the proposed AI service was expected to answer routine questions about examination dates, application forms, fees, required documents, deadlines and eligibility criteria. It was also being designed to support queries in multiple languages, addressing difficulties faced by candidates navigating examination websites.
The NTA’s launch of the helpline numbers has since been reported, but the toll-free service remains under trial. The agency has not publicly confirmed whether all the proposed AI features are operational.
Candidates should continue to verify deadlines, eligibility conditions and application requirements through the relevant examination’s official website and notifications.