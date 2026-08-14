NTA issues advance exam city intimation for AIAPGET 2026

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the Advance Intimation Slip (AIS), informing candidates of the examination city allotted for the All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) – 2026. The entrance examination is scheduled for August 22.
In a public notice dated August 13, 2026, the NTA stated that it has been conducting the AIAPGET since 2019 on behalf of the Ministry of Ayush, the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH), with the approval of the Ministry of Education.
The Advance Intimation Slip, which informs candidates of the city where their examination centre will be located, has been posted on the official website at https://exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget/. Candidates can check and download the slip by logging in with their application number and password.
The NTA clarified that this document is not the admit card for the entrance examination. It is only an advance intimation of the allotted exam city, issued to facilitate candidates in making necessary travel and stay arrangements. The actual admit card will be issued in due course.
Candidates facing any difficulty in downloading or checking the examination city intimation slip have been advised to contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700. They can also write to aiapget@nta.ac.in for assistance.
The agency has urged all applicants to regularly visit the NTA website at www.nta.ac.in and the dedicated AIAPGET portal at https://exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget/ for the latest updates on the examination.
The AIAPGET is a national‑level entrance test for admission to postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Unani and Siddha systems of medicine. The early release of the exam city details is expected to help candidates, particularly those travelling from distant places, plan their logistics well in advance of the test scheduled for August 22.
The NTA has said that candidates should carefully note the distinction between the Advance Intimation Slip and the admit card to avoid any confusion as the examination date approaches.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.