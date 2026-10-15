NTA develops AI-enabled helpline to answer students’ exam queries

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is developing an artificial intelligence-enabled helpline to answer students’ queries about competitive examinations, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET).

The toll-free number, 1800 180 47 47, is being repurposed as a student help desk. The service is currently undergoing testing, and the NTA has not announced a public launch date.

The AI feature is expected to let students ask questions in their preferred language and receive answers drawn from information available in the NTA’s database. Queries could cover examination dates, application forms, fees, required documents, deadlines and eligibility criteria.

“Students sometimes face difficulties navigating websites, and there are also language barriers for regional students. So, this feature is believed to help students in the pre-examination process,” government officials.