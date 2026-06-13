"NTA decided to grant 15 minutes of grace time to NEET aspirants": Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhopal: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to provide an additional 15 minutes to NEET candidates who are appearing for a re-exam. He assured students that the examination scheduled for June 21 will be conducted in a well-organised manner.



Speaking to reporters at Raja Bhoj Airport, Pradhan on Friday said, "The NEET exam will be held again on June 21. Through all of you, I appeal to all NEET students: have faith and focus on your studies. The NEET exam will be conducted in a very organised manner on the 21st. I appeal to everyone through you; the cooperation of society is needed. The NTA has decided to grant them an additional 15 minutes."