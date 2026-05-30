NTA announces revised timings after 'technical glitch' delays CUET-UG 2026

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced revised timings for the Common University Entrance Test for admission to undergraduate courses (CUET-UG) 2026, after a "technical glitch" delayed the examination at some centres on May 30.

In a post on X, the NTA blamed its service provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), for the glitch. "M/s TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET (UG) 2026 at some centres on 30.05.2026," it said.

However, the NTA stated that the issue has now been resolved.