NTA Announces CSIR-NET June 2026 Answer Key Release Timeline

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the provisional answer keys for the CSIR NET 2026 exams this week, the testing agency said in an official announcement today. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to view the answer key PDF, and request corrections within the notified period through an objection window.
Applicants will have to submit their objections within the notified window and follow the instructions issued by NTA regarding the format and supporting documents required. Candidates should therefore carefully examine the provisional answer key and their recorded responses before filing any challenge, as objections must be supported by appropriate justification and proof. The final answer keys and subsequent examination results will be issued after the challenge process is completed and the objections are examined by the competent authorities.
The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) NET exams were held on July 17 and 18 to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges. The exam was conducted for the following subjects: Life Sciences; Mathematical Sciences; Physical Sciences; Chemical Sciences; Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences.
NTA has advised candidates to closely monitor its official website for the release of the provisional answer keys and subsequent updates. The agency has also urged applicants to rely only on official communications for information regarding the answer keys, objection process and examination-related schedules.