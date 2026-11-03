NTA adds 5,000 experts to rebuild question-setting system after NEET-UG leak

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has empanelled more than 5,000 academics, scientists, researchers, educators, translators and moderators as part of efforts to strengthen examination security following the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

The experts will assist with question-paper setting, translation, vetting, moderation, answer-key verification, curriculum mapping, research and psychometric validation. The NTA is also developing a large question bank from which examination papers can be assembled closer to the test date.

The agency is empanelling experts rather than hiring them as permanent employees. The selection process remains open, with specialists being added throughout the year.

The overhaul follows the leak of the NEET-UG 2026 question paper, which triggered protests and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation. The NTA has also removed around 600 experts from its earlier panels and introduced additional checks on question papers.