Garhwal University NSUI win Is ‘BJP’s defeat’, says KC Venugopal

New Delhi: Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday said the NSUI's victory in the Garhwal University elections was a “comprehensive defeat” of the BJP and expressed confidence that Congress will win next year’s assembly polls.



In a post on X, he also expressed confidence of NSUI, the student wing of Congress, winning the DUSU polls also.



He accused BJP government in Uttarakhand of pursuing “anti-people” policies.

“NSUI’s spectacular victory in the Garhwal University elections is a comprehensive defeat of the BJP. It is evident that Uttarakhand is fed up with their anti-people policies that have led to unprecedented loot and destruction in the state. This is also a message from India’s youth and students who were waiting for an opportunity to punish the BJP for the horrible violence meted out during the Jantar Mantar protests,” Venugopal said.

“The BJP will face a similar fate in the upcoming DUSU elections, where our NSUI panel will emerge victorious with massive margins. Come 2027, the people will also drive the BJP away from power in Uttarakhand and bring a Congress regime that truly cares for the youth, marginalised and underprivileged,” he added.