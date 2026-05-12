Students protest NEET cancellation amid paper leak controversy

New Delhi: The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers on Tuesday held a protest against the central government after the NEET-UG 2026 examination was cancelled amid allegations of paper leak and examination irregularities. Protestors were seen climbing the barricades at Shastri Bhavan, marking their protest.



The NEET exam this year was held on May 3. As per the NTA 22.79 lakh students appeared for the exam which was held acros 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, covering more than 5,400 centres.



Earlier, calling the NEET exam an "auction", LoP Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticised the paper leak. He noted that at least 89 papers has been leaked and 48 re-exams have been conducted over the past 10 years.

"I heard the news about the NEET 2026 paper leak. It's not an exam anymore--NEET is now an auction. Many questions were being sold on WhatsApp 42 hours before the exam. Over 22 lakh children studied through sleepless nights all year, burning the midnight oil, and in one night, their future was openly auctioned off in the marketplace. This isn't the first time. In 10 years, 89 paper leaks--48 re-exams. Every time, the same promises, and then the same silence," he wrote on X.