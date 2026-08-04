NSUI marches to Bihar CM's residence over paper leaks

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 4 (ANI): Hundreds of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers on Tuesday marched towards the Bihar Chief Minister's residence in Patna to protest against alleged paper leaks, unemployment and other student-related issues, before being stopped by police who used water cannons to disperse the crowd.

The march began from the Kotwali area and proceeded towards the Chief Minister's residence, with Independent MP Pappu Yadav, NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar and Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram joining hundreds of students and youth workers.

Police erected barricades near Income Tax Golambar and prevented the protesters from moving ahead. As the protesters attempted to march forward, police used water cannons to disperse them. Visuals from the spot showed protesters raising slogans and continuing their demonstration despite the police action.

The protest was supported by around 15 student organisations of Patna University, which had announced a "CM House Gherao" over a range of student-related demands, including action against alleged paper leaks, unemployment, compensation for a person injured during the Siwan protest, and the release of students arrested during earlier demonstrations.

Speaking during the protest, Independent MP Pappu Yadav said, "The fight against those who leak papers and toy with the future of the youth will continue."

Later, the NSUI said its National President Vinod Jakhar was detained during the protest.