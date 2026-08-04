NSUI holds Students' Justice March in Delhi, demands Amit Shah's resignation over July 20 police action

New Delhi, India (PTI): National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members on Monday staged a Students' Justice March towards Jantar Mantar to protest the July 20 police action against students and demanded Union home minister Amit Shah's resignation.
The Congress' student wing claimed that hundreds of its members participated in the march, which began from the NSUI national office on Raisina Road.
Police stopped the march before it could reach Jantar Mantar by putting up barricades, and several NSUI workers were detained, the organisation alleged.
Addressing party workers before the march, NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar questioned who had ordered the alleged police action against students on July 20 and sought accountability.
"Students are the future of this country, not criminals. Using police force, pellet guns, barricades and detention against students who are peacefully raising their voices is completely unacceptable. Attempts to suppress the voice of students will only make our struggle stronger," Jakhar said.
He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to students and sought the resignation of Amit Shah, alleging that the Centre was responsible for the police action against protesters.
Jakhar also criticised the FIR registered against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Varanasi, alleging that such actions were aimed at intimidating opposition leaders and silencing dissent.
The protest was organised over the alleged police action during the July 20 Sansad Chalo march, which had turned violent. Delhi Police had said 118 police personnel and around 60 protesters were injured in the clashes on that day.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.