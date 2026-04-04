NSUI Protests against RSS-Linked Programme in Rajasthan University; Police Barricade Campus Gates

Jaipur: A major controversy erupted in Jaipur on Friday at the University of Rajasthan after the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest against a programme allegedly linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). This marks the second such confrontation on the campus of Rajasthan's oldest and most prestigious university in recent months.

The protest was triggered by a seminar on women's empowerment scheduled at the Faculty of Humanities auditorium, organised under the banner of Marudhara Nari Sangathan.