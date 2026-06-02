NSUI moves Delhi High Court over CBSE's On-Screen Marking system, seeks fresh verification and probe

New Delhi: The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Delhi High Court, raising concerns over the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class XII board examinations. The student body has sought reopening of the verification process, manual checking of answer sheets in disputed cases, and an independent inquiry into the functioning of the digital evaluation system.



In the petition, NSUI has claimed that thousands of students across the country faced difficulties after the declaration of Class XII results. According to the plea, students reported issues such as blurred scanned answer sheets, missing pages, incomplete uploads, mismatch of answer books, unexpectedly low marks and problems in accessing the verification portal.