NSUI protests in front of ECI headquarters against ‘vote chori’

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI): The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) set out to march from its headquarters to the Election Commission of India (EC) on Thursday, in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of "vote chori" and demanding electoral accountability.
The march began at 2 pm from the NSUI headquarters at Raisina Road and proceeded towards Nirvachan Sadan, the EC headquarters, according to the student organisation.
The protest comes a day after Gandhi alleged that "vote chori" was a direct attack on the Constitution and accused the BJP, RSS and the EC of committing an "act of treason".
Gandhi's remarks had come after a report in The Indian Express said questions had been repeatedly raised within the three-member Election Commission over issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The national rollout of the SIR has been under the supervision of all three election commissioners.
Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said on Wednesday that "vote chori is a crime against the Indian people and a direct attack on our Constitution".
The NSUI said the march was organised in support of Gandhi's scheduled press conference on the issue and would demand electoral accountability.
(PTI)
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.