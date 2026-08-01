NSUI leaders end Jaipur water tank protest after assurance on student union elections

Jaipur, Rajasthan (PTI): Three NSUI leaders ended their nearly 38 hour long protest atop an overhead water tank in Jaipur late Friday night after Congress leaders assured them that their demand for restoration of student union elections would be raised at the appropriate forum.
The protesters — Vijaypal Kudi, Viyona Jat and Koshen Khan — had climbed the water tank near the Tonk Phatak bridge in the Gandhi Nagar railway station area at around 8 am on Thursday to press for the restoration of student union elections.
On Friday, the three had announced an indefinite hunger strike, saying they would survive only on water until the government gave a concrete assurance on their demand.
Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan assembly Tikaram Jully and Congress MLA Rafeek Khan reached the protest site on Friday night and spoke to the protesters over the phone.
The Congress leaders urged the protesters to end their agitation and climb down from the water tank. They assured the students that their demand for restoration of student union elections would be taken up at the appropriate level.
Following the assurance, the three protesters climbed down at around 10.30 pm, bringing their nearly 38-hour-long agitation to an end.
Jully later offered them juice to break their hunger strike, which they had begun earlier on Friday.
The Congress-affiliated outfit has been demanding restoration of student union elections.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.