NSUI to stage dharna over ‘assault’ on women during Delhi protest

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI): The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday called a dharna outside the Connaught Place police station, alleging Delhi Police personnel assaulted women members during a flash protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The organisation claimed several activists were detained during the protest and brought to Connaught Place police station, with some of them yet to be released.
A video circulated on social media purportedly shows a woman NSUI member being dragged by her hair by a female police officer, onto a bus in which protesters were being detained.
The NSUI, in a post on its official X handle, condemned the alleged treatment of its members, saying, "Don't you feel even a shred of shame? Such inhuman treatment of students who are raising their voices for their rights and democracy!"
It further asserted that "voices can be suppressed with batons and oppression, but not courage".
Earlier, the Congress' student wing staged a flash protest at Gate 7 of Rajiv Chowk Metro station in Connaught Place, demanding Kumar's immediate resignation over allegations of electoral irregularities.
The protest was led by NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, who was detained along with hundreds of activists, according to the student organisation.
A large police force was deployed in Connaught Place area -- located close to Jantar Mantar -- as protesters raised slogans against the CEC.
NSUI national media in-charge Ravi Hanuman Pandey condemned the detentions and said the organisation's movement against "vote chori" would continue until Kumar resigned.
The development came a day after Delhi Police de-notified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site.
Earlier in the day, Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained after they reached Jantar Mantar despite heavy barricading and a strong security presence.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.