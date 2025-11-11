NSTI Chennai to be upgraded as Centre of Excellence under PM Setu scheme

The National Skill Training Institute (NSTI), Chennai, will be upgraded into a Centre of Excellence at a cost of Rs 200 crore under the Prime Minister’s Scheme for Empowerment through Technology Upgradation (PM Setu), Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, said on Monday.

Addressing faculty and students, Chaudhary said the PM Setu scheme, with a total outlay of Rs 60,000 crore, aims to modernise 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country. As part of the initiative, five National Skill Training Institutes located in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Ludhiana, and Bhubaneswar will be developed as Centres of Excellence.

NSTI Chennai will focus on advanced manufacturing, with Singapore as its international partner. Under an MoU between the Governments of India and Singapore, students will be trained in cutting-edge technologies to acquire globally competitive skills.

Emphasising the importance of nurturing India’s youth potential, the minister urged institutions to create an ecosystem that channels young talent, and promote upskilling among trainers and faculty.

New initiatives to promote skill development

Chaudhary also reviewed the National Instructional Media Institute (NIMI), and released a book titled ‘Shawl Weaving Artisan’, aimed at training handloom weavers under the Craftsmen Training Scheme.

He further launched 'NIMI Talks – Voice of ITI', a multilingual podcast designed to share success stories and skill development updates, with ITI trainees nationwide.