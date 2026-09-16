Rajasthan’s 29 Eklavya schools to get smart classrooms, computer labs

New Delhi: The National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of integrated Computer Lab-cum-Smart Classroom facilities in 29 functional Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across 11 districts of Rajasthan, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs said.
The Ministry said the integrated technology-enabled learning facilities will benefit more than 10,000 Scheduled Tribe students annually, with equal representation of girls.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs Ranjana Chopra; Joint Secretary, MoTA and CMD, NSTFDC T Roumuan Paite; Deputy Secretary, MoTA Ganesh Nagarajan and other senior officials of the Ministry. The HPCL delegation included Director (HR) K.S. Shetty, CGM, DCO Pawan Kumar Sehgal, CGM, CSR & PRCC Anupam Tiwari, Manager, CSR Bhargav Chauhan and Officer, CSR Sakshi Dwivedi. The NSTFDC delegation comprised AGM, Projects & CSR Bismita Das, Chief Manager Himanshu Vishwakarma and Manager, Projects & CSR Vikash Ranjan.
The project, with a total budget of Rs 16.01 crore approved by the HPCL Board, is planned to be completed within six months from the date of signing of the MoU, the Ministry said.
Under the project, each school will have four smart classrooms equipped with 86-inch interactive flat panels, pre-loaded licensed software, curated open educational resources and audio-visual equipment, including speakers and webcams.
Each school will also have a fully networked computer laboratory with desktops and UPS backup, structured LAN, multi-function printer, furniture, air-conditioning, electrical refurbishment and safety systems.
In addition, 10 tablets pre-loaded with coaching material for competitive examinations will be provided in each school. Internet connectivity, including wiring, installation and a one-year subscription, will also be provided.
The 29 EMRSs covered under the project are located in Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Karauli, Pratapgarh, Sawai Madhopur, Sirohi, Tonk and Udaipur. At full sanctioned capacity, the schools can accommodate up to 13,920 students from Classes VI to XII, most of whom are first-generation digital learners.
The Ministry said the initiative aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, which mandates the integration of technology in teaching-learning, digital literacy for all, and computational thinking and coding from the middle stage, with targeted support to socio-economically disadvantaged groups, including tribal children.
The project also conforms to the common theme of “Innovative Livelihood Enhancement” prescribed by the Department of Public Enterprises for CSR activities of CPSEs during 2026-27 and 2027-28.
Addressing the gathering, the Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, highlighted the transformative role of education in enabling multi-generational progress. The Secretary noted that EMRS are creating pathways for tribal students towards higher education and diverse careers, and expressed confidence that the HPCL-supported initiative will strengthen access to technology and opportunities for higher learning.
The project will leverage the institutional ecosystem of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, with NSTFDC responsible for implementation and procurement, NESTS for academic validation and prevention of duplication, and the State EMRS Society and school Principals for site readiness and day-to-day use.
The Secretary expressed gratitude to HPCL and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for supporting the initiative and described the partnership as an example of whole-of-government working together for the tribal cause.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.