Rajasthan’s 29 Eklavya schools to get smart classrooms, computer labs

New Delhi: The National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of integrated Computer Lab-cum-Smart Classroom facilities in 29 functional Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across 11 districts of Rajasthan, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs said.



The Ministry said the integrated technology-enabled learning facilities will benefit more than 10,000 Scheduled Tribe students annually, with equal representation of girls.



The MoU was signed in the presence of Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs Ranjana Chopra; Joint Secretary, MoTA and CMD, NSTFDC T Roumuan Paite; Deputy Secretary, MoTA Ganesh Nagarajan and other senior officials of the Ministry. The HPCL delegation included Director (HR) K.S. Shetty, CGM, DCO Pawan Kumar Sehgal, CGM, CSR & PRCC Anupam Tiwari, Manager, CSR Bhargav Chauhan and Officer, CSR Sakshi Dwivedi. The NSTFDC delegation comprised AGM, Projects & CSR Bismita Das, Chief Manager Himanshu Vishwakarma and Manager, Projects & CSR Vikash Ranjan.

