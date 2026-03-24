NSS students transform Govt School in Bantwal with Warli art during annual camp
Mangalore: NSS students of the Government First Grade College, Vitla, have taken up a creative initiative to transform a government school in Bantwal through Warli art and concept-based wall paintings during their week-long annual NSS camp.
The camp was held at Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Model Higher Primary School, Mudambail Bantwal, from March 15 to 21. Artist Akshay from Prasad Art Gallery conducted a workshop and trained 20 NSS volunteers on Warli and concept-based art relevant to school spaces.
The inspiration for this effort dates back to 2021-22, when NSS volunteers participated in the School Bell Project, a Bengaluru-based NGO initiative that focuses on improving school infrastructure through wall paintings. Since then, students have been self-motivated to carry forward similar projects.
NSS Programme Officer Dr Jyothi PS said that the volunteers, though untrained, showed great interest in exploring creative contributions beyond routine shramdaan. We wanted NSS activities to go beyond basic service and include meaningful artistic engagement. The students took the initiative to beautify school spaces through art, she said.
Apart from the Bantwal school, the group has completed similar projects in several locations, including Veerakamba, Ajjinadka, Boluvaru (Puttur), Saja (Puttur), and Kemminje.
Artist Akshay noted that the school walls were previously faded and in need of renovation. With the support of Dr Jyothi and Bantwal school headmaster Aravind Kudla, students worked on enhancing the campus with vibrant Warli art and educational themes. The initiative also extended to nearby Anganwadis.
Dr Jyothi added that such efforts not only improve the visual appeal of government schools but also inspire students to explore art, while potentially increasing school enrollment by creating a more engaging environment.
(The story was written by Abhijith N Kolpe)