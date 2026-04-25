NSS camp begins at Telangana University

Hyderabad: The National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit 2 of Telangana University commenced its summer special camp on Friday, which will conclude on April 30.
During the camp, students planted saplings to promote environmental protection, focusing on medicinal plants and sharing information on their uses with villagers. They also identified several medicinal plants and explained their applications in traditional treatments. The programme aims to promote environmental protection while raising awareness on conservation of biodiversity and responsible use of natural resources.
NSS volunteers also organised a rally in connection with World Earth Day in the village, creating awareness on waste reduction, water conservation and environmental protection.