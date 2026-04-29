India records healthcare gains in NSO 80th round findings



This continued prioritisation of health in public expenditure has been instrumental in improving access, enhancing service delivery, and reducing the financial burden of healthcare on households across the country.

The median Out-of-Pocket Medical Expenditure (OOPE) per hospitalisation case in 2025 has been recorded to be at Rs 11,285, indicating that in over half of the hospitalisations in the country, relatively low expenditure is incurred. The report further adds that only a small number of high-cost cases have been observed to push up the average (mean value). This shows that high expenditure is not widespread but limited to specific cases requiring specialised treatment.



Moreover, the OOPE in more than half of the entire hospitalisation cases in the public health facilities incurs only Rs. 1,100. Importantly, for non-hospitalisation (outpatient) care, the median OOPE in public health facilities is zero, reflecting that a large proportion of citizens are able to access essential healthcare services entirely free of cost.



The Government's Free Drugs Service Initiative (FDSI) and Free Diagnostics Initiative (FDI), launched in 2015, have ensured availability of free medicines and diagnostic services to people even in the remotest areas of the country. This paradigm shift in primary and essential healthcare accessibility is also aided by over 1.84 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) situated across the country and significantly expanding the scope of comprehensive primary healthcare by delivering preventive, promotive, and curative services closer to communities. These centres are also leveraging digital health innovations to improve access.