NSE named sectoral champion under PM Internship Scheme

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI): The National Stock Exchange has been recognised as Sectoral Champion for Banking & Financial Services under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS), the stock exchange announced on Monday.

"We are delighted to be recognised as a Sectoral Champion - Banking & Financial Services under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) at Recognition of Partner Company Awards by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. This recognition reinforces our belief that investing in young talent today is an investment in India's future," NSE said in its post.

NSE said it has provided more than 500 students with internship opportunities under the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme (PMIS), offering them hands-on experience and exposure to financial markets.

"We remain committed to nurturing young talent and creating opportunities that help build a future-ready workforce," it added further.

Sharing a video of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's interaction with PMIS beneficiaries, the exchange said investing in young talent would help build the India of tomorrow.

"Under the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme (PMIS), NSE is proud to provide a platform that nurtures young talent, builds meaningful industry exposure and empowers the next generation to contribute towards a Viksit Bharat," it said.

PMIS is an initiative by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs that offers 12-month real-world internships in top 500 companies for youth aged 21-24 to build practical job skills and boost work experience.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 14 interacted with beneficiaries of the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme (PMIS), who shared how the programme helped them gain practical skills, overcome personal challenges and secure full-time employment opportunities with leading brands including IBM.

(ANI)