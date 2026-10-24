NSE CEO flags AI-driven cyberattack risks, calls for stronger cybersecurity

Mumbai: Flagging risks from AI-driven cyberattacks, National Stock Exchange MD and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan on Saturday asked stockbrokers to strengthen their cybersecurity capabilities and also warned that vulnerabilities at individual members could affect integrity of the broader market network.

Speaking at the ANMI International Capital Market Convention 2026 here, the NSE CEO said the exchange is reviewing every component of its network for vulnerabilities amid growing threat of AI-based cyberattacks.