NRI makes generous Rs 3.7 crore donation for TN schools infrastructure

Written by Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam for The New Indian Express

Additional classrooms and toilets have been built, more benches and tables have been added to the corporation-run middle and higher secondary schools in Avaniyapuram, thanks to the Rs 3.7 crore donation made by NRI Setin Dilip Babu, a Madurai native who is now settled in Singapore.

Collector K J Praveen Kumar, along with Babu, inaugurated facilities worth Rs 1.47 crore in the middle school on Wednesday. Similar work is under way in the higher secondary school using Babu’s donation of Rs 2.01 crore.

Speaking to the TNIE, Setin Dilip Babu, who is the CEO of a software firm, said “I was able to reach the position of CEO only because I had access to quality education. I want everyone to get quality education, and have made a small contribution towards the goal.”

This is not Babu’s first contribution to the schools. Earlier, he donated Rs 28.3 lakh for constructing toilets, purchasing five desktop computers and appointing a temporary computer teacher at the corporation higher secondary school.