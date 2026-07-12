NRAI begins national shooting camp ahead of World Cup, Asian Games

NRAI Secretary General Pawankumar Singh said the camp is aimed not only at technical improvement but also at building unity within the contingent before the international season. “A national camp like this is really about building the right momentum and camaraderie before heading into major tournaments. Our primary focus is to give our athletes the absolute best support system possible, ensuring they have everything they need to train without any distractions. The energy and focus among the shooters and the entire coaching staff right now is excellent. We are going into these next few months as one tight unit, and I am confident that this collective hard work will translate into strong performances on the global stage.”