Nottingham Trent University sees 243 Indian students graduate in 2025/26

Nottingham Trent University (NTU) has seen 243 Indian students graduate during the 2025/26 academic year, including 110 undergraduate and 133 postgraduate students.

The graduating cohort spans several areas of study, with students completing programmes across creative, technical, business and health-related disciplines. Among undergraduate students, Design, Creative and Performing Arts, Business & Management, Computing, and Allied Health Sciences were represented. At postgraduate level, Computing, Business & Management, and Engineering & Technology were the leading disciplines.

The distribution of graduates reflects the range of programmes pursued by Indian students at the university, with computing and business featuring among both undergraduate and postgraduate study areas. Engineering & Technology was also among the leading postgraduate disciplines, while Allied Health Sciences featured among the undergraduate courses represented in the graduating cohort.

NTU said its Indian alumni community includes professionals working in business, creative industries, law and entrepreneurship. The university's global alumni network has more than 2,50,000 members.

Stephen Williams, Director, NTU Global, congratulated the Indian graduates and said their graduation marked the beginning of a new chapter. He also said the university looked forward to their future contributions as members of its alumni community.

According to NTU, 76% of its students move into graduate-level employment or further training within 15 months of graduating, citing The Guardian University Guide 2026.

The university has more than 36,000 students, including over 6,000 international students from more than 160 countries.