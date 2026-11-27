Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced that the state government would soon issue a job notification to fill another 25,000 vacancies.

He claimed that this would be a landmark in the history of Telangana state, as the government was providing one lakh jobs in just three years.

Addressing a public meeting at Atchampet in Nagarkurnool district after launching one crore Indiramma sarees distribution, he challenged the opposition BRS and BJP for a debate in the Assembly on the welfare and development programmes launched by the Congress government in the state during the last three years.